U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryce Howell, 494th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, marshals an An F-15E Strike Eagle during night flying operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Nov. 7, 2022. Operating and training at night is crucial as it allows pilots and maintainers to acclimate to generating and flying sorties in all conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 09:41
|Photo ID:
|7568980
|VIRIN:
|221107-F-TK834-1006
|Resolution:
|5406x3597
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th Fighter Wing night ops [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
