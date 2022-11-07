U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Monaco, left, and Senior Airman Damian Cordero, avionics technicians assigned to the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron, conduct maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle during night flying operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Nov. 7, 2022. The Liberty Wing conducts night flying in order to maintain readiness and showcase operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 09:38
|Photo ID:
|7568977
|VIRIN:
|221107-F-TK834-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th Fighter Wing night ops [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
