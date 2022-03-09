Grappling with the past

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lacey Peinado, 1st Combat Communications Squadron expeditionary training advisor, is awarded second place during the North American Grappling Association competition at Centre Sportif Romain Schroeder, Luxembourg, Sept. 3, 2022. Peinado trains and competes in Brazilian jiujitsu, using her skills to teach classes across the Kaiserslautern Military Community and help others become more resilient. (Courtesy photo)

    Germany
    Resilience
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    RAB
    Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
    1st Combat Communications Squadron

