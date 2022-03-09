U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lacey Peinado, 1st Combat Communications Squadron expeditionary training advisor, left, wins a round of grappling during the North American Grappling Association competition at Centre Sportif Romain Schroeder, Luxembourg, Sept. 3, 2022. Peinado practices Brazilian jiujitsu, a martial art that requires full control of the body and emotions. Also an instructor, Peinado has taught units from the Kaiserslautern Military Community the importance of not only de-escalating situations and staying aware of your surroundings, but how to defend yourself and escape a dangerous situation if needed. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 03:08
|Photo ID:
|7568425
|VIRIN:
|211206-F-XX000-804
|Resolution:
|739x597
|Size:
|144.73 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Grappling with the past [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
