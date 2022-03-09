Grappling with the past

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lacey Peinado, 1st Combat Communications Squadron expeditionary training advisor, left, wins a round of grappling during the North American Grappling Association competition at Centre Sportif Romain Schroeder, Luxembourg, Sept. 3, 2022. Peinado practices Brazilian jiujitsu, a martial art that requires full control of the body and emotions. Also an instructor, Peinado has taught units from the Kaiserslautern Military Community the importance of not only de-escalating situations and staying aware of your surroundings, but how to defend yourself and escape a dangerous situation if needed. (Courtesy photo)

