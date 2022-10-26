U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lacey Peinado, 1st Combat Communications Squadron expeditionary training advisor, left, observes Airmen as they spar in a jiujitsu class at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Oct. 26, 2022. Brazilian jiujitsu is a martial art that requires full control of your body and emotions and makes it necessary for individuals to be free of distractions. Peinado has been teaching units from the Kaiserslautern Military Community the importance of not only de-escalating situations and staying aware of your surroundings, but how to defend yourself and escape a dangerous situation if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 03:08 Photo ID: 7568423 VIRIN: 221026-F-VY348-1016 Resolution: 5738x3818 Size: 3.52 MB Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grappling with the past [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.