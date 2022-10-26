Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grappling with the past [Image 1 of 4]

    Grappling with the past

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    10.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lacey Peinado, 1st Combat Communications Squadron expeditionary training advisor, left, observes Airmen as they spar in a jiujitsu class at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Oct. 26, 2022. Brazilian jiujitsu is a martial art that requires full control of your body and emotions and makes it necessary for individuals to be free of distractions. Peinado has been teaching units from the Kaiserslautern Military Community the importance of not only de-escalating situations and staying aware of your surroundings, but how to defend yourself and escape a dangerous situation if needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2022
    Germany
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    RAB
    Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
    1st Combat Communications Squadron

