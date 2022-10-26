Grappling with the past

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lacey Peinado, 1st Combat Communications Squadron expeditionary training advisor, demonstrates a Brazilian jiujitsu takedown technique during a class at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Oct. 26, 2022. Brazilian jiujitsu teaches people to control their situation and to de-escalate when possible, and has played a critical role in Peinado's road to becoming a more resilient individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)
|10.26.2022
|12.22.2022 03:08
|7568424
|221026-F-VY348-1036
|4948x2828
|3.19 MB
|RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
|1
|1
