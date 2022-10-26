Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grappling with the past

    Grappling with the past

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    10.26.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lacey Peinado, 1st Combat Communications Squadron expeditionary training advisor, demonstrates a Brazilian jiujitsu takedown technique during a class at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, Oct. 26, 2022. Brazilian jiujitsu teaches people to control their situation and to de-escalate when possible, and has played a critical role in Peinado's road to becoming a more resilient individual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grappling with the past, by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Resilience
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    RAB
    Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
    1st Combat Communications Squadron

