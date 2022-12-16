Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FIELD MEET | MWSS-172 VS MALS-36 [Image 12 of 16]

    FIELD MEET | MWSS-172 VS MALS-36

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Air Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 compete in a chariot race during a field meet at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 and MALS-36 held the field meet to foster camaraderie and esprit de corps through fierce competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    1ST MAW
    FIELD MEET
    MWSS-171
    MALS-36
