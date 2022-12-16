FIELD MEET | MWSS-172 VS MALS-36

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 compete in a chariot race during a field meet at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. MWSS-172 and Marine Air Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 held the field meet to foster camaraderie and esprit de corps through fierce competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)
