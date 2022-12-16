FIELD MEET | MWSS-172 VS MALS-36

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 compete in a chariot race during a field meet at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 and MALS-36 held the field meet to foster camaraderie and esprit de corps through fierce competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)
|12.16.2022
|12.21.2022 23:34
|7568338
|221216-M-CC164-1375
|6327x4220
|13.08 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|4
|0
