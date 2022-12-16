Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FIELD MEET | MWSS-172 VS MALS-36 [Image 14 of 16]

    FIELD MEET | MWSS-172 VS MALS-36

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sinanon, the Sergeant Major of the Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, participates in a chariot race during a field meet at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. MWSS-172 and Marine Air Logistics Squadron (MALS) 36 held the field meet to foster camaraderie and esprit de corps through fierce competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 23:33
    Photo ID: 7568341
    VIRIN: 221216-M-CC164-1408
    Resolution: 8063x5378
    Size: 16.21 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FIELD MEET | MWSS-172 VS MALS-36 [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1ST MAW
    FIELD MEET
    MWSS-171
    MALS-36
