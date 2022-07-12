Coins rest on a piece of the USS Arizona after the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery, San Angelo, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022. U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class Walton O. Irwin was a casualty of Pearl Harbor, and a piece of the USS Arizona was brought to the grave of his parents as a way for him to be with them one last time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 18:07 Photo ID: 7568079 VIRIN: 221207-F-ZB472-2353 Resolution: 4864x3474 Size: 2.62 MB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17 TRW attends Pearl Harbor memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.