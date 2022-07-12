17 TRW attends Pearl Harbor memorial

Coins rest on a piece of the USS Arizona after the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery, San Angelo, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022. U.S. Navy Seaman 1st Class Walton O. Irwin was a casualty of Pearl Harbor, and a piece of the USS Arizona was brought to the grave of his parents as a way for him to be with them one last time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
