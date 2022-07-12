U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th Training Wing command chief, places her challenge coin on a piece of the USS Arizona after the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery, San Angelo, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022. Arbona and other attendees placed coins on the memorial to symbolize to other visitors that someone had paid their respects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 18:07 Photo ID: 7568078 VIRIN: 221207-F-ZB472-2288 Resolution: 3358x2399 Size: 1.84 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17 TRW attends Pearl Harbor memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.