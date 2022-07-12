U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th Training Wing command chief, places her challenge coin on a piece of the USS Arizona after the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery, San Angelo, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022. Arbona and other attendees placed coins on the memorial to symbolize to other visitors that someone had paid their respects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7568078
|VIRIN:
|221207-F-ZB472-2288
|Resolution:
|3358x2399
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17 TRW attends Pearl Harbor memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT