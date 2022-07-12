17 TRW attends Pearl Harbor memorial

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, and Tom Green County Judge, Steve Floyd, pay their respects to Seaman 1st Class Walton O. Irwin during his memorial during the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery, San Angelo, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022. Irwin’s memorial plaque was placed next to his parents’ graves in his hometown of San Angelo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
