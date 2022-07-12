17 TRW attends Pearl Harbor memorial

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, gives closing remarks during the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery, San Angelo, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022. Reilman reminded the audience that freedom is not free and the United States is protected by those who volunteer to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

Date Taken: 12.07.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 Photo ID: 7568077 Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US