    17 TRW attends Pearl Harbor memorial [Image 3 of 5]

    17 TRW attends Pearl Harbor memorial

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, gives closing remarks during the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery, San Angelo, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022. Reilman reminded the audience that freedom is not free and the United States is protected by those who volunteer to serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 18:07
    Photo ID: 7568077
    VIRIN: 221207-F-ZB472-2269
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17 TRW attends Pearl Harbor memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    San Angelo
    Navy
    Air Force

