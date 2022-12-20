The Faces of VMFAT-502

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Serano, a fixed wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), examines safety equipment during a safety inspection of an F-35C Lightning II on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 20, 2022. Marines serving with 3rd MAW provide different technical skills from across a range of Military Occupational Specialties which enhances the warfighting readiness of the I Marine Expeditionary Force. Serano is a West Deptford, New Jersey, native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)

