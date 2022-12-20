Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Faces of VMFAT-502 [Image 3 of 4]

    The Faces of VMFAT-502

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Serano, a fixed wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), examines safety equipment during a safety inspection of an F-35C Lightning II on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 20, 2022. Marines serving with 3rd MAW provide different technical skills from across a range of Military Occupational Specialties which enhances the warfighting readiness of the I Marine Expeditionary Force. Serano is a West Deptford, New Jersey, native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 16:58
    Photo ID: 7567991
    VIRIN: 221220-M-TH104-2030
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Faces of VMFAT-502 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Faces of VMFAT-502
    The Faces of VMFAT-502
    The Faces of VMFAT-502
    The Faces of VMFAT-502

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    Maintenance
    MAG-11
    F-35C Lightning II
    VMFAT-502

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT