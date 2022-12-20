U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brandon Serano, a fixed wing aircraft safety equipment mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), examines safety equipment during a safety inspection of an F-35C Lightning II on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 20, 2022. Marines serving with 3rd MAW provide different technical skills from across a range of Military Occupational Specialties which enhances the warfighting readiness of the I Marine Expeditionary Force. Serano is a West Deptford, New Jersey, native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 16:58
|Photo ID:
|7567991
|VIRIN:
|221220-M-TH104-2030
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Faces of VMFAT-502 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Daniel Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
