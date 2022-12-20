The Faces of VMFAT-502

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kristen Durst, an F-35 maintenance control Marine with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), creates a flight schedule on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 20, 2022. Marines serving with 3rd MAW provide different technical skills from across a range of Military Occupational Specialties, enhancing the warfighting readiness of the I Marine Expeditionary Force. Durst is an East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)

