The Faces of VMFAT-502

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Christopher Teran, a tool control representative with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), inspects tools on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 20, 2022. Marines serving with 3rd MAW provide different technical skills from across a range of Military Occupational Specialties which enhances the warfighting readiness of the I Marine Expeditionary Force. Teran is a Riverside, California, native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)

