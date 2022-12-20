The Faces of VMFAT-502

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Murray (right), teaches Pfc. Orehanna Coleman, both maintenance data specialists with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), how to debrief flights on Marine Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 20, 2022. Marines serving with 3rd MAW provide different technical skills from across a range of Military Occupational Specialties, enhancing the warfighting readiness of the I Marine Expeditionary Force. Coleman is a Jacksonville, Florida, native, and Murray is a New York City, native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)

