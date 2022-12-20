Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Faces of VMFAT-502 [Image 2 of 4]

    The Faces of VMFAT-502

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jonathan Murray (right), teaches Pfc. Orehanna Coleman, both maintenance data specialists with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 502, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), how to debrief flights on Marine Air Station Miramar, California, Dec. 20, 2022. Marines serving with 3rd MAW provide different technical skills from across a range of Military Occupational Specialties, enhancing the warfighting readiness of the I Marine Expeditionary Force. Coleman is a Jacksonville, Florida, native, and Murray is a New York City, native. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    3rd MAW
    Maintenance
    MAG-11
    F-35C Lightning II
    VMFAT-502

