Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall coins Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs mission partner support noncommissioned officer in charge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2022. While Kendall visited the base, he recognized Airmen for their hard work and innovative thinking in current and recent operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 06:58 Photo ID: 7566882 VIRIN: 221220-F-LO621-1018 Resolution: 4010x2673 Size: 966.45 KB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECAF visits; recognizes RAB Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.