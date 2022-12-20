Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall coins Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson, 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs mission partner support noncommissioned officer in charge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2022. While Kendall visited the base, he recognized Airmen for their hard work and innovative thinking in current and recent operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 06:58
|Photo ID:
|7566882
|VIRIN:
|221220-F-LO621-1018
|Resolution:
|4010x2673
|Size:
|966.45 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SECAF visits; recognizes RAB Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
