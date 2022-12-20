Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall poses with Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnn S. Bass, Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, and Airmen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2022. Kendall visited the base to recognize Airmen for their hard work and dedication during current and recent operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 06:58 Photo ID: 7566879 VIRIN: 221220-F-LO621-1017 Resolution: 5284x3523 Size: 930.19 KB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECAF visits; recognizes RAB Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.