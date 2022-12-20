Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF visits; recognizes RAB Airmen [Image 4 of 6]

    SECAF visits; recognizes RAB Airmen

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    From left to right, Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, and Royal air force Air Marshal Johnny Stringer, NATO Allied Air Command deputy commander, meet at Allied Air Command Headquarters at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec 20, 2022. NATO forces briefed Kendall during a base tour, in which he visited multiple units and recognized service members for their achievements.

