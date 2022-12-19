Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF visits; recognizes RAB Airmen

    SECAF visits; recognizes RAB Airmen

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Leaders from the 86th Airlift Wing and U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa greet Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall upon his arrival at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 19, 2022. During the visit Kendall met with Airmen and leaders across RAB to foster open dialogue and communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 06:58
    VIRIN: 221219-F-LO621-1018
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Germany
    SECAF
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    United States Air Force
    86 AW

