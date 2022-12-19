SECAF visits; recognizes RAB Airmen

Leaders from the 86th Airlift Wing and U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa greet Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall upon his arrival at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 19, 2022. During the visit Kendall met with Airmen and leaders across RAB to foster open dialogue and communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)

