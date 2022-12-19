Leaders from the 86th Airlift Wing and U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa greet Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall upon his arrival at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 19, 2022. During the visit Kendall met with Airmen and leaders across RAB to foster open dialogue and communication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 06:58
|Photo ID:
|7566878
|VIRIN:
|221219-F-LO621-1018
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|813.31 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SECAF visits; recognizes RAB Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
