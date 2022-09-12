DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) 22nd Annual Awards Cake

The DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) Annual Awards Program, now in its 22nd year, recognizes individuals and teams within DoD for exceptional achievements within the DoD CIO portfolio of capabilities.
