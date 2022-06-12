NETCOM Contributions Recognized during 2022 DOD CIO Awards

Courtesy Photo | The DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) Annual Awards Program, now in its 22nd year,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) Annual Awards Program, now in its 22nd year, recognizes individuals and teams within DoD for exceptional achievements within the DoD CIO portfolio of capabilities. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz., The Army’s Network Enterprise Technology Command was in the thick of things when it came to winners of the prestigious Department of Defense (DoD), Chief Information Officer (CIO) Annual Awards from across the DoD, as NETCOM individuals who made outstanding and distinguished contributions to the DoD and the Army were recognized during an awards ceremony, Dec. 9, 2022, in the Pentagon.



NETCOM’s Leslie South, Chief, Risk Management Division, Cybersecurity Directorate, accepted the DoD Award for the Project Sentinel / RMF 2.0 Team. South accepted the CIO award in recognition of the Army Project Sentinel Team’s outstanding performance for modernizing the Army’s Risk Management Framework (RMF) by changing a culture of paper-based risk management compliance to a threat-informed risk management process that focuses on the cybersecurity of the Department of Defense Information Network – Army (DODIN-A). Through innovative thinking and threat-based prioritization the team was able to reduce the baseline set of RMF cybersecurity controls by 70 percent.



By realigning cybersecurity resources, the Army was able to place a priority on continuous monitoring to allow synchronization of ongoing cybersecurity activities across the Army enterprise, resulting in significant increases to the cybersecurity posture of the Army network. These exceptional personnel and accomplishments reflect great credit upon your respective organizations, the US Army, and the Department of Defense.



During a separate award presentation, NETCOM Members of the Army 365, Fusion cell team, earned recognition for their efforts in implementing the Army’s Office 365 Tenant (Army 365). The Army 365 Fusion Cell managed the implementation of the Establishing the largest Office 365 Tenant in the DoD and the second largest in the World.



NETCOM Members who directly contributed to earning the team the award included Col. Kevin Litwhiler (retired), Program Manager; Lt. Col. Craig Sanders (retired), Technical Subject Matter Expert (SME); Lt. Col. Joseph Gilbert, NETCOM G3; Maj. Lucas Brown, Technical SME; Stuart Wells, System Owner/Project Manager; and Nathan Roberts, Technical SME. Other NETCOM contributors not specifically mentioned in the award were Laura Long; Angi Miles; Matt Cassity, and Damian Langley.



“NETCOM members were directly responsible for migrating 895,000 user email accounts, 9 petabytes of SharePoint content, nearly a decade of Organizational Network file storage, and initiated the development and implementation of an alternative official Army email for approximately 350 thousand Army personnel saving the Army approximately $35 million annually,” said Stu Wells, NETCOM Army 365 Program Manager.



“This Team has worked hard and has been supported by a terrific Army community through this modernization.”



“There are three factors that have led to the success of Army 365; A motivated and engaged group of Army champions worldwide. Transparency from the project and technical levels to the community. Bold Army and NETCOM leadership that was willing to take risk to drive the Army’s modernization,” Wells said.



The DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO) Annual Awards Program, now in its 22nd year, recognizes individuals and teams within DoD for exceptional achievements within the DoD CIO portfolio of capabilities.