Accepting the award during the broadcasted ceremony were Gary Drew (center right) and Lt. Col Jeremy McCleese (center left), Army G6; and presenting the award were Gen. Paul Nakasone (far left), U.S. Cyber Command Commanding General and John Sherman (far right), Department of Defense Chief Information Officer.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 23:01
|Photo ID:
|7566592
|VIRIN:
|120622-A-SS000-002
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETCOM Members of the Army 365 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NETCOM Contributions Recognized during 2022 DOD CIO Awards
