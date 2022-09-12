Leslie South, Chief, Risk Management Division, Cybersecurity Directorate

NETCOM’s Leslie South, (center left) Chief, Risk Management Division, Cybersecurity Directorate, accepted the DoD Award for the Project Sentinel / RMF 2.0 Team. South accepted the CIO award in recognition of the Army Project Sentinel Team’s outstanding performance by modernizing the Army’s Risk Management Framework (RMF)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 23:01
|Photo ID:
|7566591
|VIRIN:
|120922-A-SS000-001
|Resolution:
|2048x1152
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Fort Huachuca
