    Leslie South, Chief, Risk Management Division, Cybersecurity Directorate [Image 1 of 3]

    Leslie South, Chief, Risk Management Division, Cybersecurity Directorate

    SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    NETCOM’s Leslie South, (center left) Chief, Risk Management Division, Cybersecurity Directorate, accepted the DoD Award for the Project Sentinel / RMF 2.0 Team. South accepted the CIO award in recognition of the Army Project Sentinel Team’s outstanding performance by modernizing the Army’s Risk Management Framework (RMF)

    Fort Huachuca

    NETCOM
    DoD Award for the Project Sentinel
    RMF 2.0 Team
    DOD CIO Awards

