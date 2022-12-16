The U.S. Air Force 374th Airlift Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operational Support Wing members pose for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. Every year, JASDF members present Kadomatsu, which are pine and bamboo decorations placed in front of buildings during the New Year holiday to bring health, happiness and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)
Bringing health, happiness, prosperity into the New Year
