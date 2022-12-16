Bringing health, happiness, prosperity into the New Year

U.S. Air Force 374th Airlift Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operational Support Wing members tighten a rope while building a Kadomatsu at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. Kadomatsu are pine and bamboo decorations placed in front of buildings during the New Year holiday to bring health, happiness and prosperity. JASDF members present Kadomatsu to the 374th AW building every year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

