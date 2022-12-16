Bringing health, happiness, prosperity into the New Year

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Warrant Officer Yuichiro Yamashita, JASDF Yokota Weather Squadron, observe building a Kadomatsu at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. Kadomatsu are pine and bamboo decorations placed in front of buildings during the New Year holiday to bring health, happiness and prosperity. JASDF members present Kadomatsu to the 374th AW building every year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

