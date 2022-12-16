Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bringing health, happiness, prosperity into the New Year [Image 4 of 5]

    Bringing health, happiness, prosperity into the New Year

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Warrant Officer Yuichiro Yamashita, JASDF Yokota Weather Squadron, observe building a Kadomatsu at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022. Kadomatsu are pine and bamboo decorations placed in front of buildings during the New Year holiday to bring health, happiness and prosperity. JASDF members present Kadomatsu to the 374th AW building every year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 18:06
    Photo ID: 7566065
    VIRIN: 221216-F-BE965-4270
    Resolution: 7800x5504
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bringing health, happiness, prosperity into the New Year [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bringing health, happiness, prosperity into the New Year
    Bringing health, happiness, prosperity into the New Year
    Bringing health, happiness, prosperity into the New Year
    Bringing health, happiness, prosperity into the New Year
    Bringing health, happiness, prosperity into the New Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bringing health, happiness, prosperity into the New Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    New Year
    Partnership
    JASDF
    Japan Air Self Defense Force
    Kadomatsu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT