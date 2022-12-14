Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with a virtual class at Information Warfare Training Site Pearl Harbor as part of a visit to Hawaii area NETC commands, Dec. 14, 2022. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 10:26
|Photo ID:
|7564517
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-JB127-0021
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC Hawaii Visit [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
