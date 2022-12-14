NETC Hawaii Visit

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with a virtual class at Information Warfare Training Site Pearl Harbor as part of a visit to Hawaii area NETC commands, Dec. 14, 2022. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

