    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETC Hawaii Visit [Image 1 of 8]

    NETC Hawaii Visit

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), greets Robert Seneca, Training Support Detachment Hawaii’s director, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of a visit to Hawaii area NETC commands, Dec. 14, 2022. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S.
    Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 10:25
    Photo ID: 7564510
    VIRIN: 221214-F-JB127-0001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC Hawaii Visit [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command
    U.S. Navy

