    NETC Hawaii Visit [Image 4 of 8]

    NETC Hawaii Visit

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), observes a training evolution at Center for Security Forces Detachment Pearl Harbor as part of a visit to Hawaii area NETC commands, Dec. 14, 2022. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 10:26
    Photo ID: 7564513
    VIRIN: 221214-F-JB127-0009
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Pearl Harbor
    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy

