NETC Hawaii Visit

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), shows Lt. Cmdr. Amadeo Lefebre, Center for Security Forces Detachment Pearl Harbor officer in charge, his name on the Executive Officer Afloat results list during a visit to Hawaii area NETC commands, Dec. 14, 2022. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob M. Thompson)

