Wreaths Across America 2022

U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner (left), 36th Wing vice commander, Brig. Gen. Paul R. Birch (middle), 36th Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor (right), 36th Wing command chief, and junior reserve officer training members place a wreath in honor of those who served and are serving in the U.S. Air Force during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Guam Veterans Cemetery, Guam, Dec. 17, 2022. The annual event, now in its second year, pays tribute to veterans who died fighting for the country by laying 2,000 wreaths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

