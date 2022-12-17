An Andersen Air Force Base honor guard member holds an American flag during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Guam Veterans Cemetery, Guam, Dec. 17, 2022. The annual event, now in its second year, pays tribute to veterans who died fighting for the country by laying 2,000 wreaths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 18:31 Photo ID: 7563644 VIRIN: 221217-F-NI202-1017 Resolution: 5246x3747 Size: 1.23 MB Location: PITI, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wreaths Across America 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.