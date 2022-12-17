Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreaths Across America 2022 [Image 4 of 9]

    Wreaths Across America 2022

    PITI, GUAM

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A family lays wreaths during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Guam Veterans Cemetery, Guam, Dec. 17, 2022. The annual event, now in its second year, pays tribute to veterans who died fighting for the country by laying 2,000 wreaths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

