A child renders a salute during a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Guam Veterans Cemetery, Guam, Dec. 17, 2022. The annual event, now in its second year, pays tribute to veterans who died fighting for the country by laying 2,000 wreaths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 18:30
|Photo ID:
|7563646
|VIRIN:
|221217-F-NI202-1217
|Resolution:
|4583x3274
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|PITI, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wreaths Across America 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
