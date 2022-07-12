U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington, Combat Camera Craftsman and Staff Sgt. Aaron Irvin, Combat Camera Craftsman interview Tech. Sgt Jael Laborn, 1st Combat Camera Squadron Flying Program Non-Commisioned Officer in charge, at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 7, 2022. Combat Camera Airmen conducted interviews throughout Exercise Green Goblin to practice shooting in low and no light conditions. This four-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Rio Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:40 Photo ID: 7563027 VIRIN: 221207-F-HP405-0103 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 620.16 KB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Low and No Light Day 3 Green Goblin 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.