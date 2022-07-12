Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Low and No Light Day 3 Green Goblin 2022 [Image 3 of 7]

    Low and No Light Day 3 Green Goblin 2022

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman William Rosado 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Walker, 1st Combat Camera Squadron Cyber Systems Journeyman, assembles a Tampa microwave satellite terminal during Exercise Green Goblin at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 7, 2022. Mission Support Flight personnel embedded themselves with teams to provide rapid imagery transmission. This four-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Rio Rosado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:39
    Photo ID: 7563025
    VIRIN: 221207-F-HP405-0078
    Resolution: 3496x2307
    Size: 969.68 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Low and No Light Day 3 Green Goblin 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Night Vision
    1CTCS
    Joint Base Charleston
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Low-Light
    Green Goblin

