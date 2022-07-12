U.S. Air Force 1st Lieutenant Nicolle Mathison, 1st Combat Camera Bravo Flight commander, smiles at her phone during a break at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 7, 2022. Combat Camera Airmen took a break during Exercise Green Goblin after a 6 event round robin. This four-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7563029
|VIRIN:
|221207-F-HP405-0140
|Resolution:
|3936x1883
|Size:
|722.46 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Low and No Light Day 3 Green Goblin 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
