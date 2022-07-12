Low and No Light Day 3 Green Goblin 2022

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Walker, 1st Combat Camera Squadron Cyber Systems Journeyman, assembles a Tampa microwave satellite terminal during Exercise Green Goblin at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Dec. 7, 2022. Mission Support Flight personnel embedded themselves with teams to provide rapid imagery transmission. This four-day exercise provides relevant and essential night-vision training to prepare combat camera Airmen with enhanced photographic and video capabilities required to capture imagery in low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Rio Rosado)

