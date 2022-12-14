ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, his executive team, and Chief Master Sgt. Adam Guest, 1st Fighter Wing command chief, watches the afterburn of an F-22 Raptor engine inside of a hush house at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2022. The F-22 engines produce more thrust than any current fighter engine and have a sleek aerodynamic design that allow the F-22 to cruise at supersonic airspeeds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

