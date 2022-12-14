U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, his executive team, and Chief Master Sgt. Adam Guest, 1st Fighter Wing command chief, watches the afterburn of an F-22 Raptor engine inside of a hush house at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2022. The F-22 engines produce more thrust than any current fighter engine and have a sleek aerodynamic design that allow the F-22 to cruise at supersonic airspeeds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 10:32
|Photo ID:
|7562934
|VIRIN:
|221214-F-PG418-1010
|Resolution:
|5943x3937
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
