Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture [Image 7 of 9]

    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jesse King, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron sortie generation superintendent, left, gives a tour of a 1st Fighter Wing hanger to Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, right, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2022. The 1st FW has three fighter squadrons, the 94th FS, 27th FS and 71st FS, each with diverse mission sets, equipping Airmen to stay lethal and ready always. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 10:32
    Photo ID: 7562932
    VIRIN: 221214-F-PG418-1008
    Resolution: 5598x3655
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture
    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture
    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture
    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture
    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture
    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture
    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture
    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture
    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    AFE
    Immersion
    LO
    1st FW
    15th AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT