ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Gomescoello, 1st Fighter Wing aircrew flight equipment technician, left, helps pack a T-38 parachute with Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, right, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2022. The AFE main shop focuses on the inspection, repacking and repair of every parachute and survival kit on base, ensuring pilots get home safely in case of an aircraft ejection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

