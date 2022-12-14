Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture

    ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kevin Gomescoello, 1st Fighter Wing aircrew flight equipment technician, left, helps pack a T-38 parachute with Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, right, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 14, 2022. The AFE main shop focuses on the inspection, repacking and repair of every parachute and survival kit on base, ensuring pilots get home safely in case of an aircraft ejection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 10:32
    Photo ID: 7562933
    VIRIN: 221214-F-PG418-1009
    Resolution: 4157x3017
    Size: 881.25 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Command Chief Immersed into 1st FW culture [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    AFE
    Immersion
    LO
    1st FW
    15th AF

