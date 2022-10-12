Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Commanding General's Holiday Social

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Key Leaders staff belonging to 21st Theater Sustainment Command stand for a picture in the 21st TSC Commanding General's foyer Dec. 10, 2022 during the CG's Holiday Social. Maj. Gen. James Smith, commanding general, 21st TSC, hosted a holiday social within his residence for his staff and key leaders to show his appreciation for their hard work during this fiscal year.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC Commanding General's Holiday Social [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

