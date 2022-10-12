U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force chefs pause for a photo in the Commanding General's kitchen on Dec. 10, 2022 during the CG's Holiday Social. Maj. Gen. James Smith, commanding general, 21st TSC, hosted a holiday social within his residence for his staff and key leaders to show his appreciation for their hard work during this fiscal year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 08:38 Photo ID: 7562626 VIRIN: 221210-A-UV586-050 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.61 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st TSC Commanding General's Holiday Social [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.