Key leaders and staff stand for a photo in the Commanding General's foyer Dec. 10, 2022 after the CG's Holiday Social. Maj. Gen. James Smith, commanding general, 21st TSC, hosted a holiday social within his residence for his staff and key leaders to show his appreciation for their hard work during this fiscal year.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 08:36
|Photo ID:
|7562627
|VIRIN:
|221210-A-UV586-288
|Resolution:
|3024x3209
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC Commanding General's Holiday Social [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
