U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James Smith, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, right, enjoying the company of his staff and leaders within the foyer of his home Dec. 10, 2022 during the CG's Holiday Social. Maj. Gen. James Smith, commanding general, 21st TSC, hosted a holiday social within his residence for his staff and key leaders to show his appreciation for their hard work during this fiscal year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 08:38 Photo ID: 7562625 VIRIN: 221210-A-UV586-871 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.79 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st TSC Commanding General's Holiday Social [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.