    Ramstein hosts RTA Course; enables resilience [Image 8 of 8]

    Ramstein hosts RTA Course; enables resilience

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Ankrah, member of the Resilience Trainer Assistant course, responds to a question about personal values from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jaleshia Clark, United States Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Warfare Center director of staff, at Ramstein Air Base,Germany, Dec. 15, 2022. The RTA course is a three day class to give Airmen resiliency skills they can use in their work and personal life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

