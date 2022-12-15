Ramstein hosts RTA Course; enables resilience

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Ankrah, member of the Resilience Trainer Assistant course, responds to a question about personal values from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jaleshia Clark, United States Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa Warfare Center director of staff, at Ramstein Air Base,Germany, Dec. 15, 2022. The RTA course is a three day class to give Airmen resiliency skills they can use in their work and personal life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

