U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Ankrah, student in the Resilience Trainer Assistant course, discusses course material with other people in the class at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. The bonds formed between classmates is a very important aspect of the RTA course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 06:28
|Photo ID:
|7562533
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-SL051-1086
|Resolution:
|5989x3997
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts RTA Course; enables resilience [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein hosts RTA Course; enables resilience
